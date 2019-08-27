As details continue to emerge regarding the predatory practices of Jeffrey Epstein, one campus in New York has continued to appear in headlines: the New York Academy of Art (NYAA). NYAA is a private graduate-level art school in lower Manhattan where Epstein was a board member from 1987 to 1994. Now, as questions arise regarding Epstein’s relationship to the school, both as a board member and as a collector of student art, the academy has promised to change its governing guidelines regarding the relationships between students and collectors.

On Monday, The New York Times published the account of Maria Farmer, a painter who first met Epstein when she was a graduate student at NYAA, and who, along with her sister, first reported Epstein’s predatory behavior to authorities in the late ’90s, then again in 2003 to a reporter from Vanity Fair. Farmer first met Epstein at her graduate thesis show when Eileen Guggenheim, the academy’s dean, introduced her and encouraged her to sell Epstein a painting at half price. Guggenheim told The New York Times that she does not remember this interaction.

Farmer told artnet News: