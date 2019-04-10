The New York Times art critic Roberta Smith has been presented a $50,000 lifetime achievement award from the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation. The Rabkin Foundation is an organization based in Portland, Maine that gives grants and awards to arts journalist; this is its first ever lifetime achievement award.

Due to the New York Times’s editorial guidelines, Smith was unable to accept the cash prize and has chosen to donate the entirety of it to the Art for Justice Fund, an organization launched by collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund, whose goals include “safely cutting the prison population in states with the highest rates of incarceration, and strengthening education and employment options for people leaving prison.”

Smith first began publishing art criticism in 1972. She began regularly writing for the Times in 1985, and has been on staff there since 1991. She is currently the paper’s co-chief art critic. Before that, she was a critic for the Village Voice from 1980 to 1984.

The Rabkin Foundation’s announcement stated: