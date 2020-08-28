Nina Chanel Abney has teamed up with extended reality (XR) company Acute Art to launch a new augmented reality (AR) artwork. Imaginary Friend (2020), which debuted today in Washington, D.C. and is available for free on the company’s app, is meant to mark the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, as well as the “Get your knee off our necks” march, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The AR sculpture tells the story of “a modern day sage” who attempts to give a blessing to a friend, despite that friend’s pessimism, according to a press release. The monumental version of the virtual sculpture will be on view in Chicago, the Grand Canyon, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC in the United States; Paris, London, and Berlin in Europe; and Tokyo in Asia. There will also be a version available on the app that users can place and interact with in their own home.

Abney described the work in a statement: