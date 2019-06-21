Nurture Art, the Brooklyn-based nonprofit that functioned as an exhibition space and home for emerging artists and curators, announced in a letter on Wednesday that this season would be its last. The letter said the closure was “due to a confluence of resource challenges and a shifting environment for nonprofits.” In addition to being an organization with strong involvement in the community, it was also deeply involved in bringing arts programming to the public school system.

Since its founding in 1997, Nurture Art has presented 17 seasons of 6 to 8 exhibitions per year. According to the letter, the organization also “drew attention to the work of 2,100 emerging artists and curators.” Its Education Outreach Programs, a branch of Nurture Art that partners with Brooklyn public schools to “create opportunities for artistic and curatorial collaborations with underserved youth and adults” is, according to the letter, “proud to have had 161 artists and 11 curators teach 1,170 public school students in 4 neighboring schools’ classrooms.”

Nurture Art moved from Williamsburg to its current Bushwick locale in 2011, and over the years its exhibitions have been lauded in such publications as Artforum, Hyperallergic, The Brooklyn Rail, The New York Times, and elsewhere.

The farewell letter ended on a positive note, saying, “All of us at Nurture Art are saddened to find our time together drawing to a close, yet very happy and proud to celebrate a long and distinguished contribution to the art community.” It closed with a mantra also found elsewhere on the organization’s website: “NURTUREart, our name is our mission.”