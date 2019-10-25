The Object & Thing fair made a big splash when it premiered earlier this year, and much of the to-do concerned the freshman fair’s unorthodox business model: it took a commission on items sold rather than charging an exorbitant and therefore exclusionary booth fee. Now the upstart fair, which also set out to toe the line between design objects and high art, is teaming up with the veteran Independent art fair. This collaboration will take place in a dedicated space within Independent's March 2020 edition, and in advance of Object & Thing’s second edition, slated for May 2020.

According to Object & Thing director Abby Bangser, there will be a roughly even split between art and design objects at her fair’s presentation within Independent, though she acknowledged the fluidity between the two disciplines when speaking to the Financial Times.

Elizabeth Dee, founder & CEO of Independent, remarked in a press release: