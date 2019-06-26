Many of the works were sold on single bids to their guarantors, including what’s likely to be the biggest lot of the week: Francis Bacon’s Self-Portrait (1975), which hammered at £14.35 million ($18.26 million) to the anonymous collector who placed an irrevocable bid on the work. With fees, the price was £16.5 million ($21 million), well above the top lot at Christie’s on Tuesday night: Jean Dubuffet’s’s Cérémonie (Ceremony) (1961), which sold for £8.7 ($11.1 million) with fees.

Overall, Sotheby’s emerged as the victor over its archrival, as Christie’s grossed just £45.1 million ($57.5 million) with fees at its sale Tuesday—though the sale was significantly smaller, with just 34 lots. Despite the many guarantees at Sotheby’s, several bidding wars on particular lots set new records for artists. A glorious Albert Oehlen self-portrait broke the artist’s auction record, and a new high mark was achieved for the German artist Wols, who died in 1951 at age 38—his work rarely gets consigned to auction, as only 22 paintings have ever hit the block.