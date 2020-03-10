Energy giant Shell will end its relationship with two U.K. cultural institutions, the Southbank Centre (home to the revered Hayward Gallery) and the British Film Institute, amid growing public outcry against the company for its role in the climate crisis.

The announcement follows similar moves made by the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, and National Galleries of Scotland, which have all cut financial ties with energy conglomerates over the last year. Last year, the Tate museums group—whose sponsorship agreement with BP ended in 2017—declared a “climate emergency” and announced an initiative to reduce the carbon footprint across its four branches by at least 10 percent by 2023.

A spokesperson for Shell told The Guardian that the company decided last year not to renew the contracts. The decision comes after a campaign by the activist group Culture Unstained. Chris Garrard, a spokesman for the group, told The Guardian: