Artist Olafur Eliasson has debuted a new participatory artwork in celebration of Earth Day, which is marking its 50th anniversary today. The piece was commissioned by London’s Serpentine Galleries as part of their “Back to Earth” program. Eliasson created nine images of a stylized Earth with a dot in the center of the sphere. Viewers are instructed to stare at the dot for 10 seconds and then focus their gaze on a blank surface where an afterimage will appear. This action symbolizes the viewer projecting a new world. The series of images, titled “Earth Perspectives,” launched today on social media, one by one in hourly intervals.