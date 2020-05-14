Wunderkammer is the second digital project Eliasson has released during quarantine. In April, the artist debuted a series of participatory artworks titled “Earth Perspectives” to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Acute Art has also seen its share of quarantine activity, with a series of miniature KAWS sculptures made available for free to users shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect.

Further Reading: A Virtual KAWS Exhibition Tests the Market for Augmented Reality Art

Further Reading: These 10 Artists Are Making Urgent Work about the Environment