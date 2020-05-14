Olafur Eliasson has launched a new augmented reality (AR) project in conjunction with digital art app Acute Art. The collection of digital works, collectively dubbed Wunderkammer, are available for free through the Acute Art app, and feature 10 digitally rendered sculptures including a sun, a raincloud, and the Northern Lights, which users can virtually place around their homes.
Eliasson explained the project in a statement:
Today, where physical distancing guides our lives, it’s as crucial as ever that we surround ourselves with things and atmospheres that really matter to us. [...] The artwork is about challenging our perception of the everyday and actively welcoming that which lies on the boundary between the known and the unknown. It is about creating spaces that meld the everyday and the extraordinary—spaces that evoke vivid perceptions and embodied engagement.
Wunderkammer is the second digital project Eliasson has released during quarantine. In April, the artist debuted a series of participatory artworks titled “Earth Perspectives” to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Acute Art has also seen its share of quarantine activity, with a series of miniature KAWS sculptures made available for free to users shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect.