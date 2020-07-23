According to AAM, museums hire some 726,000 direct and indirect employees and contribute $50 billion to the economy every year. Thirty-three percent of the museum directors surveyed said there was a “significant risk” of permanently shuttering by next fall, or that they “didn’t know” if they would survive the crisis. The results also indicate that an overwhelming majority of museums—87 percent—have 12 months or less remaining in their financial operating reserves, and that 56 percent have less than six months left to cover operations.

Directors from a wide range of institutions were surveyed, from art and history museums to arboretums and aquariums. Sixty-four percent of museum directors predicted cuts in areas like education and programming as a result of sizable budget cuts during the pandemic. The survey also found that 75 percent of museums have provided virtual educational programming and curricula to students, parents, and teachers during the pandemic. Lott said in a statement quoted by The Art Newspaper: “The bright spot is that museums leapt into action in March and found ways to deliver on their mission.”

The new study—the full results of which are available online—was conducted by a New Hampshire polling firm, Dynamic Benchmarking, at no cost to the AAM.

Further Reading: Museums Are Finding New Ways to Connect with Art Lovers Online during Quarantine