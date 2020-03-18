Paddle8 owes money to a number of other entities in addition to the New American Cinema Group, including foundations and celebrities. Amongst the creditors listed in the company’s bankruptcy petition are Justin and Haley Bieber, who are owed $73,000, presumably for the recent “The Biebers x LIFT LA x Inner City Arts” auction they curated with the company. The firm also owes Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation just over $65,000, presumably for a charity auction held last November. The Rema Hort Mann Foundation, a nonprofit founded by collectors Susan and Michael Hort, is owed over $100,000.

Paddle8 was founded in 2011 and, in 2016, merged with the European online auction platform Auctionata. In 2015, Paddle8 handled what may go down as the most high-profile lot in its history: The only existing copy of a new album by the rap supergroup Wu-Tang Clan. The winning bid of $2 million was placed by pharmaceutical company executive Martin Shkreli, who is currently serving a term in federal prison after being convicted of defrauding investors. The famed Wu-Tang album is believed to be among the $7.4 million in assets a federal judge ordered seized from Shkreli in 2018.