Pace Gallery furloughed 25 New York employees last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The employees, accounting for approximately a quarter of Pace’s New York staff, were told their positions would be furloughed until at least mid-August, reports ARTnews. Higher-level staff have taken temporary pay cuts as well, though the amount is unspecified.

The gallery’s president and CEO Marc Glimcher, who wrote about his experience of suffering from and surviving COVID-19 for ARTnews, said in a statement: