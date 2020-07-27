Pace Gallery received between $2 million and $5 million through the United States federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to ARTnews.

These are the latest series of cuts for a still-uncertain gallery world. Last week, Gavin Brown announced he would close his eponymous Harlem gallery and join Gladstone Gallery as a partner. In early July David Zwirner announced layoffs for nearly 40 employees across its New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong locations, equivalent to a roughly 20 percent reduction in staff.

