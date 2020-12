Saccoccio was born in 1963 in Providence, Rhode Island. After receiving a Bachelor’s in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1985, followed by a Master’s from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago three years later, her art career began in earnest. Starting in the 1990’s, she received acclaim for her vivid gestural abstraction, reminiscent of Abstract Expressionists such as Helen Frankenthaler and Joan Mitchell . She produced her large-scale canvases with a formal inventiveness that included techniques such as dry-brush scumbling, applying iridescent mica paint, pressing canvases together, and turning canvases while the paint was still wet. The resulting works were highly-layered, vibrant mixtures of geometric patterning, free-flowing drip networks, and large chromatically-shifting fields of color.