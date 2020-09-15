The Artists’ Legacy Foundation named Peter Williams as the recipient of its 2020 Artist Award, which grants $25,000 to a “painter or sculptor who has made significant contributions to their field and whose work shows evidence of the hand,” according to a press release.

Over the course of more than forty years, Williams’s painting practice has reflected on racism, police brutality, incarceration, and environmentalism, often through a vivid, figurative lens. His recent work incorporates Afro-futurist visuals and narratives, focusing on invented superheroes and space-bound colonists.

Williams said in a statement: