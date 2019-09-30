The president of Amis du Palais de Tokyo (Friends of the Palais de Tokyo), Bernard Chenebault, has been fired after issuing violent threats against 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Facebook. In response to a Slate article on Thunberg, Chenebault called her a “madwoman” who “we must shoot down,” adding: “I hope an off-center person shoots her.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Palais de Tokyo wrote that they “disapprove of these words and disassociate ourselves from this position,” adding that the general assembly of the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo will meet as soon as possible to elect a new leader. In Chenebault’s role as president of the Friends of the Palais de Tokyo, he supervised a network of patrons and undertook community outreach for Europe’s largest center of contemporary art.

On Facebook yesterday, according to Artforum, Chenebault wrote: