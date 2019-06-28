The long-running New York fair The Photography Show will be replaced next year by Paris Photo New York, a joint venture by The Photography Show’s organizer, the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), and the French expo Paris Photo. The new fair will take up the same dates and location lately occupied by The Photography Show: early April at Pier 94 on the Hudson River in Midtown Manhattan.
In a statement, AIPAD’s president, Richard Moore, said:
We look forward to collaborating with Paris Photo, whose team brings considerable knowledge, resources and creativity to an established New York audience for photography. [. . .] In addition, this collaboration allows AIPAD to dedicate more time and resources to develop new non-profit initiatives and year-round educational programming.
This marks the second stateside venture for Paris Photo’s organizers, who launched Paris Photo Los Angeles in 2013. That fair folded two months before its fourth edition in 2016. At the time, Daniel Compain, a senior vice president at Reed Expositions (the company that produces Paris Photo and other fairs) stated that “the level of sales during Paris Photo Los Angeles is not sufficient to support such a fair and to offer our exhibitors the best conditions of return on their investment,” but that the company would “continue nonetheless to explore other paths for the international development and expansion of our fair.”
The inaugural New York edition of Paris Photo is slated to run April 2–5, 2020.