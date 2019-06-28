This marks the second stateside venture for Paris Photo’s organizers, who launched Paris Photo Los Angeles in 2013. That fair folded two months before its fourth edition in 2016. At the time, Daniel Compain, a senior vice president at Reed Expositions (the company that produces Paris Photo and other fairs) stated that “the level of sales during Paris Photo Los Angeles is not sufficient to support such a fair and to offer our exhibitors the best conditions of return on their investment,” but that the company would “continue nonetheless to explore other paths for the international development and expansion of our fair.”

The inaugural New York edition of Paris Photo is slated to run April 2–5, 2020.