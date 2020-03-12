The inaugural edition of the Paris Photo New York fair has been postponed due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The fair, originally scheduled to open April 2nd on Pier 94 in Manhattan, will take place at a later date that is still to be determined. The Dallas Art Fair has also postponed its 2020 edition, originally slated to run April 16th to 19th. The 12th edition of the Texan fair will now take place from October 1st to 4th.

Kelly Cornell, the director of the Dallas Art Fair, said in a statement: “While the decision was not made easily, the health and wellbeing of the Dallas Art Fair’s gallerists, visitors, and staff are our top priority and the fair must make every effort to contain the spread of the virus.”

Michel Filzi, the president of Reed Expositions France—which organized Paris Photo New York in partnership with the Association of International Photography Art Dealers—said in a statement: