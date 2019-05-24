Today
PBS NewsHour will expand its arts coverage thanks to a $1.7-million Knight Foundation grant.
PBS NewsHour, the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service’s nightly news program, received a $1.7-million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to expand CANVAS, its digital and broadcast arts reporting initiative. The grant, announced on Wednesday, coincided with the launch of a new CANVAS website, Facebook group, and the revival of its Twitter account. The expanded suite of CANVAS channels follow a recent expansion of NewsHour’s arts coverage, which expanded to three segments per week earlier this year.
Victoria Rogers, the vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation, said in a statement:
The creation of transformative art isn’t confined to just large metropolitan areas—it’s happening everywhere, often unseen and with its stories untold. [. . .] This initiative raises the visibility of artists working across the U.S., north to south and east to west, in cities large and small. Through its iconic national programming and expanded digital presence, PBS NewsHour’s CANVAS elevates art as national news, bringing arts directly to millions of people on their screens big and small.