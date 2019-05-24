PBS NewsHour, the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service’s nightly news program, received a $1.7-million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to expand CANVAS, its digital and broadcast arts reporting initiative. The grant, announced on Wednesday, coincided with the launch of a new CANVAS website, Facebook group, and the revival of its Twitter account. The expanded suite of CANVAS channels follow a recent expansion of NewsHour’s arts coverage, which expanded to three segments per week earlier this year.

Victoria Rogers, the vice president for arts at the Knight Foundation, said in a statement: