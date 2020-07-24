As museums struggle to navigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopen their doors, some face the challenge of a new threat to their collections: pests. An influx of pests in museums may be largely attributed to the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown, like unattended spaces, warmer weather, and the lack of staff available to closely tend to the conditions of collections.

Funded by Historic England, the South West Museum Development Programme has created an emergency campaign to help institutions handle the pest issue. Helena Jaeschke, the conservation development officer with the program, said in a statement to The Art Newspaper: