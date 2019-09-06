Peter Lindbergh, whose photography career spanned over four decades, died on Tuesday at age 74. The German photographer, who was based in Paris, famously shot for Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as luxury mainstays like Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Dior, and Lancôme. He was especially known for photographing supermodels in a more natural way, ushering in a new era of beauty in the 1990s. His photos exhibited internationally at Victoria & Albert in London; Centre Pompidou in Paris; Gagosian in London, Athens, and Paris; and MoMA PS1 in New York.

In 2016, Lindbergh spoke to The Guardian about the British Vogue cover of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford that set the tone for the decade. He said: