Employees at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA) voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionization on Thursday, making the institution home to one of the largest and most comprehensive museum unions in the country. Eighty-nine percent of eligible PMA staff voted to join the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District Council 47 union (AFSCME DC 47), resulting in a museum-wide union that will represent nearly 250 employees across various departments and service silos.

The vote follows a year-long organizing campaign by PMA staff that began in response to a lack of transparency and accountability from museum leadership, as well as multiple reports of abusive management. Unionization efforts have been recently catalyzed by major layoff announcements precipitated by COVID-19. Earlier this week, the museum announced a 23 percent staff reduction which would amount to 85 layoffs and an additional 42 voluntary separations—the PMA had initially placed a number of these employees on furlough.

PMA educator Adam Rizzo told The Art Newspaper: