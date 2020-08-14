Phillips opened a new location in Southampton on Friday with an exhibition of works that will be offered in the auction house’s forthcoming fall sales. Leading the exhibition is Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Portrait of A-One A.K.A. King (1982), which will be offered at Phillips’s November evening sale of 20th century and contemporary art and is estimated at $10 million to $15 million. The exhibition also features pieces by Pablo Picasso, Ruth Asawa, Nicolas Party, and Matthew Wong, among others, all of which will be available at the firm’s forthcoming auctions.

Edward Dolman, CEO of Phillips, said in a statement: