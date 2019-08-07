A portrait of Beyoncé shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell has been acquired by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. The portrait, shot for American Vogue’s September issue last year, depicts Beyoncé leaning on a white column in front of a gold curtain, wearing a sequined dress by Valentino and a large headpiece by Philip Treacy. The shoot took place in the English countryside.

Beyoncé selected then-23-year-old Mitchell to shoot the Vogue cover last year, making him both the first African American and one of the youngest photographers ever to have shot a cover for the magazine. Last year he was also featured as a member of the Artsy Vanguard for being a “breakout talent.”

Mitchell commented on the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: