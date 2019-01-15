With over 41 million likes as of press time, the egg image has more than doubled the 18 million likes Jenner’s photo has received. The photo of the egg was posted January 4 on the unattributed account world_record_egg and featured the prompt, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram.” And it did just that.

In response, Jenner posted a video on Instagram of her cracking an egg on the hot pavement with the caption, “Take that little egg.”