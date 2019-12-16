A private museum in San Francisco dedicated to photography has been served a 30-day eviction notice by the Port of San Francisco. Pier 24 Photography, which was founded by collectors Andrew and Mary Pilara and opened to the public in 2010 on a renovated pier in the shadow of the Bay Bridge. The Port of San Francisco is planning to sue the museum to recover late fees and unpaid rent to the tune of $1.3 million. The museum’s lease expired in 2017, and since then it has been underpaying its new rate, $48,321 per month—an increase of about $18,000 from its previous rent.

In a San Francisco Chronicle article outlining the rent dispute, curators and museum directors praised Pier 24 as a unique and essential institution. Neal Benezra, the director of SFMOMA, said: