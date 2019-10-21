Ed Clark, the pioneering painter who came of age with the second wave of Abstract Expressionists, has died at age 93. Clark was known for his use of a push broom to manipulate paint, as well as for his irregularly shaped canvases, which he claimed to be the first artist to employ. Clark’s death was announced by Hauser & Wirth, the mega-gallery that began representing him this year. His work is currently on view at their Chelsea location on 22nd Street, five avenues west of Clark’s studio, which sat on the same street.

Clark, who was African American, was born in Louisiana before moving to Chicago when he was seven. Clark had a penchant for drawing from a young age. In a conversation between him and his long-time friend Jack Whitten, published by BOMB Magazine, Clark recalled how his desire to be an artist began at a very young age.

He told Whitten: