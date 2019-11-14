The attempted theft of two Rembrandt paintings on Wednesday night from London’s Dulwich Picture Gallery has been foiled.

According to a police statement, an intruder forced their way into the museum and removed two paintings, which were part of the exhibition “Rembrandt’s Light.” Police arrived shortly thereafter and found the intruder, who sprayed one officer in the face with an unknown substance and fled; the officer did not suffer serious injuries. Both paintings have been located on the gallery’s premises, but the thief escaped.

Detective Inspector Jason Barber from the Flying Squad, which is a special force to investigate commercial robberies, said in a statement: