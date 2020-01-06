After launching a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to target Iranian cultural sites if the country retaliates against the U.S. attack. General Qasem Soleimani was killed at Baghdad airport on Friday, setting off international outrage and rising tensions in the Middle East. Trump has said he ordered the strike to prevent imminent attacks from the general against the United States, a claim that has been met with skepticism by some lawmakers.

On Saturday, Trump posted on Twitter that the United States would target 52 Iranian sites, including important cultural sites, should Iran retaliate against the killing of Soleimani. The 52 sites, he said, represent the 52 U.S. hostages held in Iran for 444 days from 1979 to 1981.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said: