A maquette of the bronze sculpture Holding Hands (2020) by the British street artist Stik sold at Christie’s contemporary day sale for £287,500 ($376,700), setting a new auction record for the artist. The piece is a proof of a larger sculpture that was installed in London’s Hoxton Square earlier this year. Stik donated the maquette to the Hackney Council, the local government of the London borough of Hackney; proceeds from its sale will go towards funding a new public sculpture and installations across the borough.

Philip Glanville, mayor of Hackney, said in a statement: