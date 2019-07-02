Protesters gathered outside the Louvre on Monday, calling on the world’s most-visited museum to remove the Sackler name from one of its wings. The protesters, from the U.S. group PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and the French group AIDES, waded into the fountains next to the museum’s iconic glass pyramid brandishing signs and banners that read “Take Down the Sackler Name” and “Shame on Sackler,” among other slogans.

The activists demanded the museum rename its Sackler Wing of Oriental Antiquities, which was officially renamed for the family after the Theresa and Mortimer Sackler Foundation donated $3.6 million for the refurbishment of the Louvre’s Persian and Levantine art rooms in 1996 and 1997. Mortimer Sackler and his brother and Raymond were the principal owners of Purdue Pharma when the company began manufacturing Oxycontin in 1995; the company is now being sued by more than 1,500 city and state governments for its role in the epidemic of addiction and deaths from the highly addictive painkiller.

Among the activists who gathered outside the Louvre on Monday was photographer Nan Goldin, the founder of PAIN. She told The Guardian: