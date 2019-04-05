Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, took in works by U.S. artist Matthew Day Jackson and English painter Catherine Goodman during a recent visit to Hauser & Wirth’s outpost in Somerset in southwestern England. Though she does not appear to have made any acquisitions for the Royal Collection during her visit, it's safe to assume that the Queen has a designated point person at the gallery: her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie of York, is a director at Hauser & Wirth’s London gallery.
The Queen’s March 28th visit to Somerset included stops at a horse stable, a local school, and the mega-gallery’s rural complex. She was given a tour by gallery co-founders and presidents Manuela and Iwan Wirth, had a chat with Goodman, and was introduced to a group of visiting high school students by the gallery’s director of education, Debbie Hillyerd. Though the gallery’s onsite eatery and watering hole, the Roth Bar & Grill, was fully staffed for the occasion, it’s unclear whether the Queen stopped in for her drink of choice—gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice—during her visit.