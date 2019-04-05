The Queen’s March 28th visit to Somerset included stops at a horse stable, a local school, and the mega-gallery’s rural complex. She was given a tour by gallery co-founders and presidents Manuela and Iwan Wirth, had a chat with Goodman, and was introduced to a group of visiting high school students by the gallery’s director of education, Debbie Hillyerd. Though the gallery’s onsite eatery and watering hole, the Roth Bar & Grill, was fully staffed for the occasion, it’s unclear whether the Queen stopped in for her drink of choice—gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice—during her visit.