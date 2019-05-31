Christie’s has announced the first major consignments of the cycle of auctions that happen in London in June—when the house, alongside Sotheby’s and Phillips, holds evening sales over the course of two weeks, capturing the attention of collectors before they check out for summer. First up is the Impressionist and modern art evening sales, which go down a few days after the Art Basel fair closes a few hours away by train or plane. Christie’s will be offering a major painting by Fernand Léger, Femme dans un fauteuil (1913), for an on-request estimate in excess of £25 million ($31.5 million).

It’s a work from Léger’s cherished “Contrastes des formes” series, and, per a story about its provenance in Barron’s, hasn’t been seen in public since 1974, when the consignor bought the work from the Basel dealer Ernst Beyeler. In a press release, Christie’s offered further details about the work: