Paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Joan Mitchell are among the works in “A New York State of Mind,” a private collection that will be sold across Christie’s upcoming 20th century evening and day sales, scheduled to take place on October 6th and 7th, respectively. The collection features works from a number of emblematic New York art movements, including Abstract Expressionism and Neo-Expressionism.

Basquiat’s MP (1984) leads the collection with an estimate of $4 million to $6 million. The vivid portrait of Basquiat’s acquaintance, Michael Patterson, contains many of the artist’s visual signatures, including photocopied text and complex symbology, but is an outlier among his work for featuring a real person as its central figure.

Also on offer is Mitchell’s Untitled (ca. 1958-1959), which carries an estimate of $3.5 million to $5.5 million. The work, which features Mitchell’s signature gestural strokes and strong color fields, hails from the artist’s final years in New York, before she permanently relocated to France for the remainder of her life. Both this painting and Basquiat’s will be on offer at Christie’s October 6th evening sale.

Johanna Flaum, head of Christie’s post-war and contemporary department, said: