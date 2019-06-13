The Mexican institution has discovered what it believes to be the only known recording of Kahlo’s voice. It’s estimated that the recording was made in either 1953 or 1954 as part of a pilot episode for the Mexican radio show “El Bachiller,” which aired in 1955 (Kahlo died in 1954). The episode was a profile of Kahlo’s husband, the artist Diego Rivera, and she read from her essay “Portrait of Diego,” which was published in a 1949 catalogue for an exhibition of his work. As translated by the AFP, sections of it read: