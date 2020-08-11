Brussels-based nonprofit Mophradat started a fundraising campaign to aid artists and arts organizations in Beirut in the wake of the explosions that devastated the city last week. Mophradat, led by Lebanese artist Walid Raad, fosters opportunities and support for Arab artists. According to a spokeswoman for the organization, Mophradat plans to land on concrete priorities as the scope of necessary aid becomes clearer and is asking for suggestions on specific arts initiatives that need support.

Raad, Mophradat’s president, and Mai Abu ElDahab, the organization’s director, said in a joint statement: