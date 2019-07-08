Rembrandt’s The Night Watch (1642)—perhaps the most iconic painting by the Dutch master—is undergoing its most extensive restoration to date, and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum has placed the painting in a custom glass enclosure so that the restorative work can be viewed by the public. The roughly 15-by-12-foot painting is one of the most celebrated works of the Dutch Golden Age. The restoration can also be watched online.

The project has been dubbed “Operation Nightwatch” and it is the first major restoration the painting has undergone since it was stabbed repeatedly by knife-wielding museumgoer in 1975. In a statement released by the museum, the museum’s director Taco Dibbits said the decision to allow the public to view the restoration was made because the work "belongs to us all." According to the BBC, at the opening on Monday he added: