The recent restoration of a world-famous painting of a biblical episode, Adoration of the Mystic Lamb (1432), uncovered a startlingly different face for its sacrificial livestock—and the internet is mesmerized.

The artwork commonly known as the Ghent Altarpiece, completed by brothers Hubert and Jan van Eyck in 1432 and located in Saint Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium, is considered to be both the first major oil painting and the first significant Renaissance painting. A restoration to return the painting to its original state was completed in December. The painting’s central panel depicts a mystical lamb, symbolizing Christ, raised on a sacrificial altar surrounded by angels kneeling in tribute to the divine beast. While scraping away layers of paint and varnish, conservators uncovered the lamb’s original face and were bewildered to discover its shockingly human-like features.