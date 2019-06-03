The artist Richard Prince has tapped into the U.S.’s booming legal marijuana industry to launch his own line of cannabis products, Katz + Dogg. The products, which were developed with the cannabis experts at 710 Labs, include flowers, vape pens, and pre-rolled joints, all packaged in boxes featuring images from Prince’s distinctive “High Times” and “Hippie Drawings” series. The products had their debut concurrently with the opening of “High Times,” a solo show of Prince’s works at Gagosian in San Francisco. Select guests were driven to a nearby dispensary, Moe Greens, where they sampled the Katz + Dogg products.

While this is Prince’s first foray into smokeable products, one of his most iconic series is “Cowboys” photographs which feature appropriated and re-photographed images of Marlboro cigarette advertisements. Reflecting on the decision to launch Katz + Dogg, Prince told the New York Times: