Rob Pruitt has joined 303 Gallery’s artist roster. The multi-disciplinary artist was previously signed to Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, which worked with the artist for more than 20 years. This past July, Brown announced he would be closing his eponymous gallery to join Gladstone Gallery as a director, bringing along several of the gallery’s artists including LaToya Ruby Frazier, Arthur Jafa, Joan Jonas, Alex Katz, Mark Leckey, Rachel Rose, Frances Stark, and Rirkrit Tiravanija; Pruitt, however, did not make the move. Signing with 303 marks a return to the gallery that gave Pruitt his earliest New York shows, when he was creating work with Jack Early under the moniker Pruitt-Early in the early 1990s.

The New York–based Pruitt’s oeuvre spans installation, silkscreen, sculpture, and most notably, paintings, which range from chromatic color fields to figurative works focusing on pandas and a series of nearly 3,000 portraits focused on former president Barack Obama. He’s incorporated materials including foil, glitter, and enamel alongside acrylic and oil paints, resulting in eye-catching, multi-material works.

Pruitt has exhibited extensively at a range of international institutions, including Tate Modern, Kunsthalle Zurich, Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Aspen Art Museum, and the Rebuild Foundation in Chicago. According to Artsy data, after dipping last year, demand for Pruitt’s work on the site has rebounded in 2020. His works on the platform have driven nearly three times as many inquiries thus far in 2020 as they did in all of 2019.