The estate of the late Pop artist Robert Indiana alleged in court documents filed Wednesday in Maine that his longtime caretaker left the artist to “live in squalor and filth” while helping himself to $1.1 million and more than 100 artworks. Indiana, who struggled to move past the incredible success of the iconic “LOVE” works he began producing in the 1960s, became increasingly reclusive later in life and died in May of last year at age 89. At the time of his death, Indiana’s estate was said to be worth $28 million, though more recent estimates suggest it is worth about $77 million.

The allegations appeared in a counterclaim filed by James Brannan, the attorney representing Indiana’s estate, against Jamie Thomas, who served as the artist’s caretaker from 2013 until his death (the artist had no immediate surviving family). The complaint also alleges that Thomas neglected his duties by allowing Indiana’s home—a late-19th century building dubbed the Star of Hope on the island of Vinalhaven in Maine—to fall into disrepair, resulting in the damaging and loss of many documents, books, and artworks. The filings are the latest volley in a multi-suit feud over Indiana’s work and estate.

Last month, Thomas sued the estate and Brannan for $2 million in legal fees related to a federal lawsuit over Indiana’s works, including the “LOVE” series. In a passage from this week’s filing, quoted by the Portland Press Herald, Brannan alleges: