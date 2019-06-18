Robert Therrien, the Los Angeles-based artist best known for his monumental recreations of everyday objects like folding chairs and pots, has died at age 71. According to a statement posted on the website of his gallery, Gagosian, he died on Monday. His most recent solo show, at the gallery’s San Francisco space closed just last month, and a review of the exhibition in the San Francisco Chronicle described Therrien as “a 71-year-old little boy, with a practiced hand and a sly knack for visual mischief.”

The San Francisco show was a homecoming of sorts for Therrien, who was born in Chicago in 1947 but moved to Palo Alto with his family as a child. He attended art school in the Bay Area before eventually relocating to Los Angeles, where he earned an MFA from the University of Southern California. His first solo museum exhibition was mounted by Los Angeles’s then-brand new Museum of Contemporary Art, in 1984.