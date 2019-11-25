The cover lot of Christie’s upcoming antiquities auction in London has come under scrutiny from an archaeologist who claims it once belonged to two dealers known to have traded in stolen artifacts. The auction house maintains that its provenance research is airtight, and plans to proceed with the sale of the 1st-century marble sculpture of the figure of Eros, which is expected to fetch between £500,000 and £800,000 ($641,000–$1 million) at the December 4th auction.

In comments to The Guardian, Christos Tsirogiannis, a professor at the University of Aarhus in Denmark, called on Christie’s to pull the work from its sale, saying: