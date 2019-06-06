Miami’s Rubell Family Collection, a private museum collectors created by Mera and Don Rubell, along with their son Jason, in 1993, is rebranding and reopening in a much larger space just in time for Art Basel in Miami Beach in December.

The institution will be leaving the 45,000-square-foot former Drug Enforcement Administration “confiscated goods facility” in Miami’s Wynwood district, which it’s called home since 1993, and upgrading for a new locale in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood. At 100,000 square feet, the facility (a former industrial complex revamped by Selldorf Architects) will more than double the size of the current one. Along with the move, the institution has decided to rename itself and will now be called the Rubell Museum.

Mera Rubell told ARTnews: