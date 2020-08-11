Art adviser Miller Gaffney sued Rudy Giuliani for more than $15,000 in unpaid fees, according to a complaint filed with the New York State Supreme Court. Giuliani contracted Gaffney’s firm, Miller Gaffney Art Advisory (MGAA), in April 2019 during his divorce from ex-wife Judith Nathan for “the appraisal of the fine and decorative art, and personal property at fair market value,” of the couple’s art collection.

In November of last year, shortly before the divorce case was settled, Gaffney sent Giuliani and his divorce lawyers a $27,300 invoice for services rendered. Over the following six months, Gaffney followed up on the unpaid invoice at least nine times before filing the complaint earlier this month. MGAA is seeking at least $15,700 in damages plus interest, associated costs, and attorney fees.

Giuliani told New York Daily News that he was unaware of the outstanding debt, stating that the unpaid fees “may be left over from my divorce but I don’t have such a bill.”

