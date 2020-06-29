As Art Basel’s parent company MCH Group struggles to raise capital in the face of multiple fair cancellations, a number of investors have reportedly expressed interest in buying large shares of the company— foremost among them being billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. According to The Art Newspaper, the Swiss newspaper Finanz Und Wirtschaft reported that MCH Group is in “advanced negotiations” with Murdoch via his son, James Rupert Murdoch, with the pair looking to stake up to CHF100 million ($105 million), equivalent to a 30 percent share in the company.

In a statement on its website, MCH Group announced that the canton of Basel-Stadt, currently the company’s majority stakeholder with a 33.3 percent share, approved MCH’s pursuit of increased capital, and has waived its subscription right to equal percentage ownership as majority shareholder. It has also approved that a loan of CHF30 million (around $31 million) be converted into share capital for the company.

