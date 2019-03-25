Last week, the Sackler Trust and London’s National Portrait Gallery put a planned grant of £1 million ($1.3 million) on hold, shortly thereafter the Tate museums group announced it would no longer accept Sackler money, and on Friday, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York followed suit. Hyperallergic reported that the Guggenheim would no longer accept donations from the family of the late Mortimer D. Sackler, the former board member who was a co-owner of Purdue Pharma, the company that did much to accelerate the current opioid crisis through its marketing of Oxycontin. Nearly 2,000 individuals or entities are currently suing Purdue for its reckless Oxycontin marketing, and in 2007 the company’s parent company pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge for misbranding the drug.

