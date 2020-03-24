The letter goes on to encourage students who are in the middle of their programs to pursue continued studies at other schools—a “formidable timing challenge,” seeing as the admissions window for most schools has already passed. It also details the planned layoffs of all faculty and staff.

SFAI’s closure is indicative of the issues many art schools are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Art students from Yale University, New York University, Maryland Institute College of Art, and other institutions have petitioned for tuition reimbursement following the cancellation of studio hours and in-person critiques. The Savannah College of Art and Design’s Hong Kong campus will also close at the end of the semester, a decision that has prompted students and faculty to petition the school to stay open for those still in the middle of their programs.