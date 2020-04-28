The San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) shared plans to remain open after announcing last month that it may close permanently after the spring semester. The school will continue to graduate students this spring and summer, but will suspend academic degree programs in the fall while continuing to offer on-site and digital studio art classes, public education programs, and grant-supported exhibitions and conservation projects. These changes are part of a campaign “to reset and reinvent” the school’s business model, according to an SFAI announcement.

SFAI’s board chair Pam Rorke Levy said in a statement: