San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum will remove a bust of founder Avery Brundage after criticisms of the patron’s racist and anti-Semitic viewpoints resurfaced in the wake of nationwide protests of systemic racism and police brutality. The bust, which currently resides in the museum’s foyer, will be moved into storage when the museum reopens this summer, according to director and chief executive Dr. Jay Xu. But the calls for removal have sparked a deeper examination of the museum’s collection and programming, which some see as catering to a predominantly white point of view.

The museum—which was founded in 1966 when Brundage donated his collection of roughly 8,000 pieces of Asian art to the city of San Francisco—has been criticized in the past for exoticizing Asian culture. The artist Scott Tsuchitani told the New York Times that exhibitions such as 2004’s “Geisha: Beyond the Painted Smile” and 2015’s “Seduction: Japan’s Floating World” render Asian art and culture in harmful colonialist stereotypes.

In a statement posted on the museum’s website in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, Dr. Xu wrote: